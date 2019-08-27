Stockton Deputies Involved in Deadly Shooting Near Cherokee, Waterloo Roads

Posted 8:23 AM, August 27, 2019

STOCKTON -- Authorities in Stockton are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Cherokee and Waterloo roads.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a man with a gun standing outside of a home near 2600 Florida Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived, the man pointed the gun at them and they shot at him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the man has not been identified by authorities.

