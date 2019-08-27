Stockton Deputies Involved in Deadly Shooting Near Cherokee, Waterloo Roads

STOCKTON -- Authorities in Stockton are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Cherokee and Waterloo roads.
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a man with a gun standing outside of a home near 2600 Florida Avenue.
Deputies said when they arrived, the man pointed the gun at them and they shot at him.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, the man has not been identified by authorities.
37.980447 -121.260841