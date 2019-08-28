2 Arrested in Modesto Mall Robbery; 3 Still At Large

Kyrin McKenzie, 23, and Phelan Parker, 22 (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

MODESTO — Two suspects involved in Sunday’s Vintage Faire Mall robbery have been arrested, according to police.

A group of robbers smashed in jewelry cases using a sledgehammer at the Valliani Jewelers store Sunday night. The loud sounds caused chaos in the mall as people on social media posted false reports of an active shooter.

Wilfredo Robles Jr., 28 (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

The Modesto Police Department said they were searching for four men and posted photographs of the group running from the mall.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Phelan Parker, 22, and 23-year-old Kyrin McKenzie, who were both arrested in Stockton, according to the police department. They face robbery and conspiracy charges.

Wilfredo Robles Jr., 28, has also been identified as one of the suspects involved in the smash-and-grab robbery.

While police search for Robles, they are also looking for two additional people. One of them was seen walking into the mall then running away with Parker, McKenzie and Robles. Investigators are also looking for the getaway driver.

The police department has asked anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

