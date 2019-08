Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at the California Automobile Museum getting a preview of the Great British Motoring Exhibit Preview.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the invention of the automobile, Britain has seen hundreds of automotive manufacturers come and go. Some were rather small, but others became icons of the country. Whether the luxury car used by the upper class, a motorcycle used by the working poor, or a mass-produced automobile for the middle class, the British automotive industry was incredibly diverse over the years.