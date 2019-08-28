Loved Ones Gather to Remember Tracy Man While Police Search for His Killer

FOX40’s Joe Khalil will have a report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

TRACY — Three days after a 64-year-old Tracy man was viciously attacked and killed while walking in a park near his home, his community came together to remember him.

They held a vigil Wednesday night at Gretchen Talley Park where he was killed.

Through the tears, the prayers and the candlelight for Parmjit Singh, there was a message of hope that his community will heal after the 64-year-old’s tragic death.

For his family, the pain will not be easy to shake.

Harnek Singh Kang, Singh’s son-in-law, lost his own father to murder in India when he was 8 years old. He said Singh’s death was harder.

“He’s so close to me,” he told FOX40. “More than own father. My friend, my everything.”

The 64-year-old was stabbed and left for dead Sunday on his routine walk through the park. A passerby found him and called 911.

“This is disgraceful and we need to keep it up and deliver justice,” said Deep Singh with the nonprofit United Sikhs.

Tracy police are working leads on a surveillance video, which shows a man running through the park where Singh was killed. He is not a suspect but Chief Alex Neicu says he could have valuable information.

“We don’t know what that person knows or who they are,” Chief Neicu said.

There have been no significant leads on the man yet, according to Chief Neicu.

He added Wednesday it was too early to call the deadly attack a hate crime just yet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also looking at the case.

“We don’t have any information that it is or it isn’t,” the police chief said. “So until I can say something with certainty, I don’t want to go down that path.”

“I hope they’re going to catch that monster very soon,” Kang said.

In the meantime, Parmjit Singh’s grieving family said they were comforted by the support their community has shown them.