SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Police say South Sacramento residents should be on the lookout for a possible mountain lion.

The sighting was reported Wednesday night from the area of Elder Creek Road and Cougar Drive.

Sacramento police are helping Fish and Wildlife officials and Animal Control officers search for the cougar.

People who live in the area should bring their animals inside.

Call the police department if you see the mountain lion in your area.

38.510547 -121.418846