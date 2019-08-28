New Mid-Rise Apartment Complex Breaks Ground in Downtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento skyline will change soon with the addition of a new midrise apartment complex near Capitol Mall.

The space used to be home to about 85 apartment units but over the course of the next three years, developers are building a 7-story building with 450 units.

It will feature two mirroring towers with retail and parking on the bottom two floors and multi-family apartments on top.

"We're going to have about 8,000 square feet of commercial space, a park-like setting. We’re going to redo all of this parkway here, these walkways. All of this will be redone," Weidner Apartment Homes spokesman Greg Cerbana said.

This is the first project in Northern California for developer Weidner.

"Sacramento was by far the fastest-growing major city in the state in 2018," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Steinberg says the magnitude of the project speaks to the growth Sacramento is experiencing right now and officials say the plans for the midrise building only support their goals of creating a greener city.

"More people want to live in the urban core. More people want to be able to walk and JUMP bike and scooter," Steinberg said.