Summer Concert Series at Sacramento Gateway is coming to a close. Mae is outside with the band Cover Me Badd getting a preview of what they plan to play this week. This is your last chance to celebrate the summer with the family at this fun and free event appropriate for all ages.
Sacramento Gateway Summer Concert Series Preview
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: A Summer Alive
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: DJ Robbie and the Weirdoze
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: Me&You
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: Amador Sons
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: Animals in the Attic
-
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: Amber DeLaRosa
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: DJ Eve
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: The Philharmonik
-
Concerts in the Park Preview: Basi Vibe
-
Concerts in the Park: For the Kids
-
-
Golden 1 Center Prepares for Second California Classic, Kings Summer League
-
Kings Fans Enjoy Last Day of 2019 California Classic at Golden 1 Center
-
Music & Art on the Boulevard