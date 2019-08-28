Sacramento Gateway Summer Concert Series Preview

Posted 12:28 PM, August 28, 2019, by

Summer Concert Series at Sacramento Gateway is coming to a close. Mae is outside with the band Cover Me Badd getting a preview of what they plan to play this week. This is your last chance to celebrate the summer with the family at this fun and free event appropriate for all ages.

