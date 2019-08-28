Secret Service, US Marshals Involved in Hourslong Standoff in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- What started as a Secret Service investigation led to 10 people barricading themselves into a Fairfield home on Wednesday, officials said.

Agents from the Secret Service and U.S. Marshals were then forced to call the Fairfield Police Department for a SWAT team to come out and clear the house on Shenandoah Court.

"I can’t believe the whole neighborhood is full of police cars," neighbor Al Cajala said.

The standoff lasted for hours -- from before 7 a.m. into the afternoon.

Video taken by a neighbor shows officers using flashbangs and shouting commands at the home.

Officials would not say what originally brought them to the home.

"They were conducting an operation and stated they had someone barricaded in a home," Fairfield Police Lt. Matt Bloesch said.

People eventually started coming out of the home after officers began using tear gas.

"The SWAT team began to introduce chemical agents into the house. At that time, people started coming out," Bloesch said.

Ten people were detained. It's unclear what charges they may face.