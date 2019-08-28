Siblings Abducted by Biological Mother Found Safe; Mother Still Sought

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Tuesday night, siblings 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans were found safe and unharmed, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

They were located by the Sacramento Police Department during a call for service in downtown Sacramento.

Authorities said the siblings were taken from their school on Monday by their mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, who is homeless and doesn’t have custody of the kids.

Dizon was not with the children when they were located by authorities.

She is a suspect in their abduction case. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

