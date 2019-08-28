UC Davis Alumna Stabbed to Death in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old University of California, Davis graduate was stabbed to death in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia reports Margery Magill was working as a dog walker in Washington and was walking a client’s dog Tuesday night when she was attacked.

Neighbors heard the 27-year-old’s screams, according to police.

When officers got to the scene, neighbors were trying to help Magill, who had been stabbed multiple times. She died at a local hospital.

The following morning, police say detectives tracked down 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne in connection to the stabbing. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder while armed.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said there is no clear motive in the deadly stabbing.

Newsham told reporters Magill had earned a master’s degree in international relations. Prior to that, Magill attended UC Davis between 2010 and 2015, according to the university. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international agricultural development, with a minor in anthropology.