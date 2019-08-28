Victim Dies as Sacramento Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

SACRAMENTO — A man who was hit by a driver in downtown Sacramento over the weekend has died.

The Sacramento Police Department reports officers found the injured pedestrian Saturday around 1:35 p.m. in the area of North 16th Street and McCormack Avenue. He had been crossing the street when he was hit by a car, which then drove away.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and by Wednesday, police say he had died.

The coroner identified the man as 60-year-old George Kouklis.

Now, investigators are searching for the newer model, black Dodge Charger that hit him. Police believe the car’s windows are tinted and it could have some front-end damage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

38.591136 -121.479552