Biba Caggiano, an Icon of Sacramento’s Culinary Scene, Has Died at 82

SACRAMENTO — Chef Biba Caggiano, an icon of Sacramento’s culinary scene, died early Thursday surrounded by family, her daughter told FOX40.

She was 82.

Born and raised in Bologna, Italy, Caggiano moved to the U.S. in 1960 with her American-born husband Vincent, according to Biba’s website.

In 1969, she moved to Sacramento and soon began teaching cooking classes. She opened BIBA in 1986 to national acclaim and is credited with putting Sacramento on the map for foodies.

Caggiano also hosted a syndicated cooking show and contributed to several food publications.

This is a developing story.