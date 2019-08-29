Construction Worker Killed in Accident at Disneyland

Posted 12:25 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, August 29, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A construction worker has been killed in an accident at Disneyland.

Authorities say the man was working around a trench at a backstage area at 3:19 a.m. Thursday and was hit by a large steel plate after a piece of equipment accidentally struck a cross beam and knocked it down.

Anaheim police say he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The man’s identity was withheld for notification of family. The state workplace safety agency says the 38-year-old worked for a contractor.

A Disneyland Resort statement says the company extends its sympathies to the man’s family.

A spokesman for the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health says the department is investigating.

