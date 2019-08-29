Football With Stockton Record, August 29

Martina is in the studio with Nick Woodward talking about high school football.

Manteca (1-0) at Modesto-Downey (1-0)
The Buffaloes kicked off the 2019 season in style in Week Zero, with quarterback Ryan Ward throwing for four touchdowns in a 64-6 win over Lathrop.
Manteca will face another high-flying offense in Downey, which beat the Buffaloes in last season’s contest by a 44-42 final. 

 
Tokay (0-1) at Bear Creek (0-1)
The bad news? Both Tokay and Bear Creek suffered tough losses to begin the new year.
The good news? One of these teams is guaranteed to find the win column as the Bruins host Tokay.

