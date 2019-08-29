Grape Harvesting in Zamora

John Giguiere is showing FOX40 viewers part of Matchbook Wine Company's grape harvesting process.

Matchbook Wine Company is a family-owned winery tucked away in Northern California's gently rolling Dunnigan Hills. The Giguiere family immigrated to Yolo County from Quebec City in the 1850’s in search of open ag ground. John and Karl Giguiere are 5th generation farmers who know the region’s soil, climate and true potential of the land. This knowledge combined with their curiosity and drive to innovate defines their determination to constantly improve the viticulture and winemaking of the region.