Man Accused of Punching 2 Kids inside Lodi Target

Posted 11:40 AM, August 29, 2019, by

LODI — A man in Lodi is accused of punching two children inside the Target store on West Kettleman Lane.

The Lodi Police Department says officers were dispatched to the store Wednesday evening and learned an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were punched in the head.

Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.

Officers ultimately found the man suspected in the attack, 51-year-old Jeff Hardcastle, behind an electrical box behind the building and taken into custody.

Hardcastle appeared to be under the influence, police said. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Both children are expected to be OK.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.