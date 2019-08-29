Man Accused of Punching 2 Kids inside Lodi Target

LODI — A man in Lodi is accused of punching two children inside the Target store on West Kettleman Lane.

The Lodi Police Department says officers were dispatched to the store Wednesday evening and learned an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were punched in the head.

Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.

Officers ultimately found the man suspected in the attack, 51-year-old Jeff Hardcastle, behind an electrical box behind the building and taken into custody.

Hardcastle appeared to be under the influence, police said. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Both children are expected to be OK.