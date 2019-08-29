Man’s Body Found Near Chico Boat Landing Along Sacramento River

CHICO — A Chico man’s body was found in the Sacramento River nine days after he reportedly fell into the water.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they were told of Anthony Mahr’s disappearance Aug. 20 after arresting his friend.

A resident arrived home around 5:30 that night and called 911 saying someone had gotten inside. Brentston Rhodes, 22, stole items from the home near the Sacramento River before leaving behind “extensive damage,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He was later found and arrested.

While in custody, Rhodes told deputies two of his friends had gone missing earlier in the day while all three were floating down the river. What they were floating on got caught on something and Rhodes claimed they all ended up in the water.

Deputies searched for the friends, twenty-two-year-olds Lavina Corsbie and Anthony Mahr, and were able to find Corsbie in Chico.

Crews from Butte and Glenn counties and California State Parks continued to search for Mahr.

Then Thursday morning, a fisherman saw a body in the river near Scotty’s Boat Landing. The body was recovered and positively identified as Mahr.

An autopsy will help determine how he died.