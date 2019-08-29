Newly Released Video Shows Tracy Man Prior to His Stabbing Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- Tracy police hope a $20,000 reward and new video evidence will help lead them to a man's killer.

Parmjit Singh was stabbed sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday while walking through Gretchen Talley Park, which was near his home.

"It happened somewhere inside the park and he managed to stagger outside of the park and he collapsed right here on the sidewalk," said Singh's neighbor, Dave Roychowdhury.

A passerby called 911 and after officers arrived, the 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a video released by the police department Thursday and captured from a home's surveillance camera Sunday night, Singh walks casually down the street. The timestamp on the 23-second video shows it was 8:42 p.m.

Another video was released by Tracy police showing a person running in the area of Gretchen Talley Park around the time of the stabbing. While the police department says the person is not a suspect or a person of interest, they are hoping to speak to him about what he may have seen Sunday night.

Loved ones came together with Tracy residents and members of the Sikh community Wednesday night for a candlelit vigil in Singh's honor. Since his death, family and community members have raised $20,000 that will be given to anyone who can help detectives locate and arrest Singh's killer.

As the police department works with the FBI, they say they still do not have a clear motive in the case.

"In spite of unsubstantiated discussions about this being a hate crime, there is no information that Tracy Police Department has that would support that motive at this time," the department wrote. "We have and will continue to investigate all evidence in this case in the pursuit of the suspect, wherever that evidence leads."