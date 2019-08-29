Staycation & Libation at the Sheraton Grand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sheraton Grand Sacramento is a great option for a Staycation. Enjoy a weekend get-a-way and experience our fantastic Sacramento sites, restaurants and entertainment. We offer spacious rooms, tasty eats, and we are within walking distance to so much more. Please call (916) 447-1700 for your reservation needs today! We have fantastic discounts, excellent service, and a historical building that tells the story of Sacramento of the past. We are the hotel icon of Sacramento, and we would love for you to rest, relax and enjoy a future visit with us!

More info:

Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel

1230 J Street

(916) 447-1700

Marriott.com

Facebook: @SheratonGrandSacramento