Three Killed in Head-On Crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — Three people were killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash just south of Milnes Road in Waterford.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen says officers were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

“Sometimes when we get these calls as a department, head-on collisions out here in our rural county, rural roads, they usually don’t end well,” Olsen said.

Investigators say the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, later identified as Jorge Flores Jr., somehow veered into oncoming traffic along the Oakdale-Waterford Highway, and hit a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta.

Flores and the two people inside the Jetta pronounced dead at the scene, Olsen said. The two people inside the Jetta were not identified Thursday.

“It was a violent impact and unfortunately three people lost their lives as a result of this collision,” Olsen said.

Olsen said Flores did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Moments after this deadly collision, a 2015 Hyundai was heading north when the driver of that car crashed into Flores’ Camaro. The driver and the passenger inside this car were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries ranged from minor to severe, officials said.

Flores’ girlfriend, Julia Delatorre, says she was waiting for him to come home.

She says she was able to see his current location with the help of an app called Life 360, which allows you to share your location with friends and family. It also displays how fast you are traveling.

Suddenly, Delatorre said, Flores’ location stopped in the middle of the highway and she knew something was wrong.

“On the app, it shows his top speed before he stopped and it was 94 (miles per hour),” Delatorre said.

Delatorre says before the deadly accident, Flores had been visiting a spot on the highway where his friend had been killed in a racing accident. To honor his friend, Flores had gotten a tattoo on his left arm. She says her worst fear was that the same thing would happen to her boyfriend.

“My biggest fear was that happening to him and there were so many conversations about it, just like trying to prevent it,” she said. “This was my biggest fear and that’s exactly what happened.”