Your Weekend, August 29

Posted 11:15 AM, August 29, 2019, by

Simone has a list of fun events to fill your schedule this weekend.

Hot Jazz Jubilee
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sacramento
Thurs 7 p.m.-10 p.m.; Fri 12:30 p.m.-Midnight; Sat 9:30 a.m.-Midnight; Sun 9:30 a.m.-Midnight; Mon 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors
Sutter Street Theatre
Fri & Sat 8 p.m.; Sun 4 p.m.

Sacramento Rainbow Festival
MARRS Building
Sun Noon-7 p.m.

Tejano Conjunto Festival
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Sun 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
Chalk It Up! Festival
Fremont Park
Sat-Mon 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
FOOD:Hot Italian Pizza & Panini Bar
Drink: Temple Coffee Roasters

