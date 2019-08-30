LAPD Officer Completes 300-Mile Ride to Honor Cpl. Ronil Singh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN -- A Los Angeles police officer completed his 300-mile bike ride to Newman on Friday in honor of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

Singh was killed in the line of duty the day after Christmas during a traffic stop.

Eight months later, Los Angeles Police Officer Andrew Gonzalez made the honor ride for Bluecoat Music, a non-profit dedicated to honoring fallen officers.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson says his department will never be the same, but the show of support is much appreciated.

"He's taking his own time to rIde up here and pay tribute to an officer that he never met, you know, he probably has never heard of Newman prior to that happening," Richardson said.

After the three-day, 300-mile ride, Gonzalez took the final steps of his journey to meet Singh's family.

"I have no words to say what this means to us. We're just overwhelmed with the tremendous amount of love and support that we've always gotten from the community and his brothers and sister out there," Singh's wife Anamika said. "Thank you very much for doing this for Ron. It does mean a lot to us."