Laughs Unlimited Grand Re-Opening

Audiences can get a sneak peek of the newly renovated space and enjoy an all-star lineup as part of the grand reopening of Laughs Unlimited, featuring performances from comedians Ellis Rodriguez, Ngaio Bealum, Brad Bonar Jr., DJ Sandhu, Anthony K and Carlos Rodriguez. Tickets are on sale now ($10-$20) and Sacramento locals can receive a discount by making reservations ahead of time online and using the promo code “New Laughs.” For more information, please visit www.LaughsUnlimited.com.

More info:

Laughs Unlimited All Star Weekend Grand Re-Opening

Friday and Saturday 8:00 & 10:30

Sunday 7:00 & 9:30

1207 Front Street

Ticket information: $10-$20

916-446-8128

LaughsUnlimited.com