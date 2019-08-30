Laughs Unlimited Grand Re-Opening

Posted 2:27 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, August 30, 2019


Audiences can get a sneak peek of the newly renovated space and enjoy an all-star lineup as part of the grand reopening of Laughs Unlimited, featuring performances from comedians Ellis Rodriguez, Ngaio Bealum, Brad Bonar Jr., DJ Sandhu, Anthony K and Carlos Rodriguez. Tickets are on sale now ($10-$20) and Sacramento locals can receive a discount by making reservations ahead of time online and using the promo code “New Laughs.” For more information, please visit www.LaughsUnlimited.com.

More info:
Laughs Unlimited All Star Weekend Grand Re-Opening
Friday and Saturday 8:00 & 10:30
Sunday 7:00 & 9:30
1207 Front Street
Ticket information: $10-$20
916-446-8128
LaughsUnlimited.com

