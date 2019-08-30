Loved Ones Retire Football Jersey of Vacaville Christian Graduate Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Retiring a jersey is typically meant to happen for retired athletes after storied careers, not young men whose lives were stolen from them.

"I feel so much love coming from this institution. It's indescribable. My heart is so full," Kowanna Strong said.

She was overwhelmed by the gesture from her son's alma mater, Vacaville Christian High School.

Strong's son, Kwuan, was killed on Christmas Eve by a suspected drunk driver in Midtown Sacramento. Investigators say Kwuan was struck by Ivan Dimov, who was trying to run from the police.

Dimov has had at least five prior DUI cases since 1999.

"To know that someone is out in the community with DUI's and multiple other infractions and that they are allowed to be on our streets to do what they want to do. It's heart-wrenching," Strong said.

As they await Dimov's prosecution in this case, Kwuan's loved ones console themselves with the great spirit they got to be around -- even if it wasn't for as long as they had hoped.

"He didn't care who you were," friend Kevin Morinec said. "He gave everybody a chance and that's part of what I loved most about him."

"My brother was a great man. He was my best friend. He was my mentor," Kwuan's brother Wayaun said. "We're still family and I'll always love you, bro."