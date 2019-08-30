Man Shot in Vineyard Home Triple Shooting Dies Nearly a Week Later

VINEYARD — A victim in last week’s Vineyard triple shooting has died, according to a Facebook post made by family members.

The family identifies the man as Terell Brown. He died Thursday morning.

Friday, August 23, around 5:30 a.m. authorities responded to a Vineyard home on Clover Ranch Drive for a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located three victims who had been shot. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The three victims, all males in their 20s, were transported to local hospitals.

Two other people at the scene had not been shot but had minor injuries.

The suspected shooter, identified as 25-year-old Trey Hallman, was arrested later that afternoon in Antioch.

Neighbors say the home where the shooting occurred was once rented by former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein, but hasn’t lived there for several months. The men currently living in the home were believed to be friends of Cauley-Stein’s, neighbors said.

Cauley-Stein posted a message about Brown on his Instagram.