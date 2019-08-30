Man Shot in Vineyard Home Triple Shooting Dies Nearly a Week Later

VINEYARD — A victim in last week’s Vineyard triple shooting has died, according to a Facebook post made by family members.
The family identifies the man as Terell Brown. He died Thursday morning.
Friday, August 23, around 5:30 a.m. authorities responded to a Vineyard home on Clover Ranch Drive for a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they located three victims who had been shot. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The three victims, all males in their 20s, were transported to local hospitals.
Two other people at the scene had not been shot but had minor injuries.
The suspected shooter, identified as 25-year-old Trey Hallman, was arrested later that afternoon in Antioch.
Neighbors say the home where the shooting occurred was once rented by former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein, but hasn’t lived there for several months. The men currently living in the home were believed to be friends of Cauley-Stein’s, neighbors said.
Cauley-Stein posted a message about Brown on his Instagram.
My heart is truly broken that I have to type out these words you truly hold a special place in my heart and always have I could go on and on for days about how much you mean to us down here but know its my path and purpose to make sure I finish what we started. You are truly a LEGEND to me, since we where kids to now. It's hard for me to say actual sonic words these days. I love you so much and my heart is heavy with sadness.❤️🦖 I’ll carry on Rule 76 my brother (No Excuses Play Like A Champion) Rest in PPParadise my R.O.D. brother🚀💉Terell Reese Brown. AKA Rexx Two X’s. AKA Biggggggg Rexxxxxx. AKA Son Rexx. #SHIFTEVERYTHING #KingRexxForever