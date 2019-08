MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Rosina Avenue.

Authorities were called to the home just before 8 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Modesto PD Detective Martin at 209-342-6116.

