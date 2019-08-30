× Richard Sharp Returns to Sacramento to Anchor FOX40 News in the Morning

Richard Sharp is returning to Sacramento to join the FOX40 News team.

Sharp will co-anchor FOX40 News in the Morning, which airs 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

He previously anchored and reported at KSHB in Kansas City, but is known to viewers in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto for his time with KCRA.

Over his career, Sharp has had more than a dozen Emmy Award nominations and an Emmy for his documentary, “Taste of Tragedy.”

“Richard is an excellent journalist. He’s credible, trusted and committed to his craft. He is the type of person we want leading our newsroom and informing our viewers. We are honored to have him on our team,” FOX40 News Director Monika Diaz said.

Sharp joins FOX40 on October 16.

“I am thrilled to join the FOX40 team, and I look forward to working with such a talented morning crew,” Sharp said. “Sacramento has always held a special place in my heart, and it will be an honor to engage with the community’s viewers once again. I’m ready to get to work.”