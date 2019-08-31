Nationwide Lawn Mowing Tour Stops in Sacramento

Posted 10:50 PM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49PM, August 31, 2019

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide lawn mowing tour made a stop here in Sacramento.

The organizer, Rodney Smith, invited peace officers to join him as he went around to mow lawns for the community.

He says it’s his sixth year doing this. This year, he upgraded his mower to look like a police cruiser, decked out with flashing lights and all.

His organization, “We Are Raising Men,” aims to encourage both boys and girls to get out there in the community.. and make a difference by doing simple acts of service.

