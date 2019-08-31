Nationwide Lawn Mowing Tour Stops in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide lawn mowing tour made a stop here in Sacramento.

The organizer, Rodney Smith, invited peace officers to join him as he went around to mow lawns for the community.

Today we had the pleasure of meeting @iamrodneysmith of @weareraisingmen who stopped through town on his 6th nation-wide tour mowing lawns with Peace Officers. He asked us to sign his lawn motor. Keep up the great work Rodney & be safe on your journey! #ssoproud #mowingwithcops pic.twitter.com/B7T3TQfBVF — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 1, 2019

He says it’s his sixth year doing this. This year, he upgraded his mower to look like a police cruiser, decked out with flashing lights and all.

His organization, “We Are Raising Men,” aims to encourage both boys and girls to get out there in the community.. and make a difference by doing simple acts of service.

