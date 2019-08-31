Tracy Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Stabbing at Gretchen Talley Park

TRACY — The Tracy Police Department has arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of 64-year-old Parmjit Singh.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, was arrested Saturday morning at his home after authorities requested a warrant.

Singh was killed in the evening hours on Sunday, August 25, while walking at Gretchen Talley Park.

In a video released by the police department Thursday and captured by a home’s surveillance camera Sunday night, Singh walks casually down the street. The timestamp on the 23-second video shows it was 8:42 p.m.

Another video was released by Tracy police showing a person running in the area of Gretchen Talley Park around the time of the stabbing.

There is no new information regarding a motive for Singh’s murder. The case remains under investigation.

