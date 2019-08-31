With Zero Recreational Drownings This Summer, Sacramento’s DART Hopes to Finish Strong This Labor Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO — There wasn’t a large crowd on the water Saturday but rescue team members said they expect it to be a busy weekend as families head out to beat the heat.

This Labor Day weekend as families flock to the American River Drowning Accident Rescue Team members are encouraging people to wear life jackets, especially children.

“This summer we haven’t had any recreational drownings. We are really happy with that,” Dart member Cole Glenwright said.

Alex Romero was one of the people enjoying the warm temperatures, jet skiing along the rivers.

“I thought it would be pretty packed for the holidays, but I think it’s because of the no alcohol stuff,” Romero said.

#NEW: The Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) can be spotted hitting the water this #LaborDay holiday weekend. So far, they’ve had zero recreational drowning incidents. They’re hoping to keep people safe as they head out to the rivers. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/byOrPWdAkx — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 1, 2019

Although volunteers with DART say the day has been mostly calm, most of the incidents they respond to are people that swam too far out or jet skiers who fell into the water.

“Before we started doing our active patrol here, this was considered one of the more dangerous parts of the river [with] 12-15 drownings per year,” Glenwright explained.

While the holiday weekend is just beginning, DART volunteers are encouraging people to practice safety.

But, just in case, they’re standing by ready to help.

“We’re hoping to finish things out strong, and not see any recreational drownings this labor day weekend,” Glenwright said.