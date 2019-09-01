California Red Cross Crews Head to the East Coast to Await Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, American Red Cross crews volunteering in Florida were hunkering down Sunday.

They were anticipating its arrival as the Category 5 hurricane made its way toward the coast.

“There are approximately 1,500 Red Cross people spread out between Miami and South Carolina,” said volunteer Tracey Singh with the San Joaquin charter of the Red Cross.

Singh said she is used to helping out during wildfires in California but it was her first voyage to the East Coast as a volunteer for hurricane assistance.

“Yeah, it's a little nervous because you don’t know what’s coming,” she told FOX40 by phone.

According to the National Weather Service, the catastrophic hurricane unleashed wind speeds topping 185 mph and storm surges more than 20 feet above normal tide levels.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas Sunday, toppling roofs and overturning cars.

“They did the first evacuation order in Florida, just happened about an hour ago,” Singh said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently approved the deployment of 10 incident management team members with the state to assist in Florida. A spokesperson told FOX40 Sunday night that “due to a change in the weather, the Cal OES deployment was canceled.”

While the path of this latest hurricane is still changing, Red Cross crews were waiting to help those in the path of the storm.

“That means after she hits then opening a more stable shelter where people are going to be able to go and then start the recovery process,” Singh explained.

Singh said Red Cross crews in Jacksonville, Florida, area will be opening up shelters Monday.