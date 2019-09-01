Chico Man Found Dead after Canoe Overturns in Feather River

BUTTE COUNTY — The body of a 40-year-old Chico man was recovered from the Feather River Sunday after he fell into the water.

Omar Espinal was canoeing down the river with a friend Saturday afternoon when their canoe overturned near the East Gridley Road bridge, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says Espinal’s friend was able to get to the shore but lost sight of Espinal as he floated down the river.

Butte County and Cal Fire search and rescue teams looked for Espinal Saturday with the help of a helicopter but were unable to find him.

Crews continued their search Sunday morning and around 11:15 a.m., Espinal’s body was recovered from the river near East Gridley Road.

The sheriff’s office reports they are still trying to determine what led to the 40-year-old’s death.