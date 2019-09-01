CHP Shares Video of Allegedly Intoxicated Driver Falling Out of Truck before Crash

The California Highway Patrol shared surveillance video of a suspected drunk driver falling out of a delivery truck before it crashed into a sign.
The crash happened short after 8 a.m. on Friday when the driver turned from Marconi Avenue onto Howe Avenue.
Investigators say because the driver was intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt, he fell out of the truck as it made the turn.
The truck then crashed into a sign.
Surveillance video shows the driver standing up after a moment as a witness runs toward the Aramark truck.
The driver was taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.
No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.