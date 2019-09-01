‘He’s Our Treasure’: Family Wants Justice for Parmjit Singh

FOX40’s Kristi Gross will have a report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5.

TRACY — The family of a Tracy man who was stabbed to death is breathing a sigh of relief after police made an arrest in his case.

“We’re going to miss him forever,” said Harnek Singh-Kang whose father-in-law, Parmjit Singh, was killed one week ago.

Photographs of 64-year-old Singh were on display in the family’s home Sunday surrounded by flowers as they continued to grieve.

“He’s the big man. The head of the family member,” Singh-Kang said. “He is … He is our treasure. We lost him, so without him it’s going to be hard to live a life, you know. He’s our treasure, our family’s treasure.”

Singh was stabbed to death last Sunday.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows him walking down the street just minutes before he was killed.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads for the homicide Saturday morning.

Singh-Kang said police told the family Kreiter-Rhoads was the same man seen in surveillance video running from Gretchen Talley Park the night Singh was killed.

“A big relief. We feel a little better after the capture,” Singh-Kang said. “It helps us. It’s helped my pain.”

Investigators say the motive for the attack is still unclear but say finding one is now the focus of their investigation.

Early on, Tracy police called in the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

“I have faith in them that we’ll get the justice,” Singh-Kang said.

Though police have not classified it as a hate crime, a spokesperson for the nonprofit United Sikhs told FOX40 that based on the autopsy they are pushing for hate crime charges, which carry harsher sentences.

Singh’s family said while they are happy someone was arrested, they will not have closure until Kreiter-Rhoads is tried and sentenced.

“We want him to be in the jail and give him a harsh punishment,” Singh-Kang told FOX40. “That guy is not supposed to come out, be out on the streets again, never, ever in his life. He don’t deserve it.”

Kreiter-Rhoads is expected in court Tuesday for arraignment.