Motorcyclist Dies after Crashing on Elk Grove Florin Road

Posted 6:39 PM, September 1, 2019, by

ELK GROVE — Investigators are at the scene of a crash in Elk Grove that left a motorcyclist dead.

The Elk Grove Police Department reports the unidentified motorcyclist crashed while heading north on Elk Grove Florin Road near Sheldon Road.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital, according to police.

Police have closed off northbound Elk Grove Florin Road between Brecon Drive and Sheldon Road while they investigate the crash. They expect the roadway to be closed for a few hours.

Google Map for coordinates 38.437987 by -121.371723.

