Search Underway for Suspect who Rammed Gate at Oakland International Airport

Posted 2:47 PM, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, September 1, 2019

OAKLAND (AP) — San Francisco Bay authorities are searching for a person who may have jumped into the cold waters adjacent to Oakland Airport after ramming a pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly says the pursuit began around noon Sunday when the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle for running a stop sign.

The pickup went down a service road, hit the gate, sped along the perimeter and at one point got onto a taxiway.

The person was last seen running toward the bay.

Kelly says hours of searching have yielded nothing and it’s possible the person could have had a rapid onset of hypothermia.

Kelly says flight operations were shifted to the airport’s north side runways but there were no disruptions.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 37.712569 by -122.219743.

Oakland International Airport

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.