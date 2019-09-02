Car Hits Retaining Wall in North Sacramento, Killing 1 and Injuring 1

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and another was injured Monday when car a crashed into a retaining wall in a North Sacramento neighborhood.

Sacramento police officers and firefighters were called to Del Paso Boulevard and Juliesse Avenue around 1 p.m. after a white, four-door sedan crashed in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department reports their officers learned the car was heading north on Del Paso Boulevard when it hit the retaining wall at Juliesse Avenue.

A female who was in the car died at the scene, according to police. Her identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The other occupant of the car was hospitalized with major injuries.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

38.620730 -121.433021