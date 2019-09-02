Driver Flees after Crashing into Manteca Fire Station

MANTECA — No firefighters were injured when a vehicle crashed into the bay door at Manteca Fire Station 2 early Sunday morning, firefighters said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the union representing Manteca firefighters, as firefighters had just returned from a call.

Firefighters say they approached the vehicle after the crash to see if the driver was OK, but it reversed and drove into the door again.

The vehicle then drove away down Union Road, the union said.

No firefighters were injured.

No structural damage was done to the building, firefighters said, but the bay door will need to be replaced.