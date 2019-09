SUISUN CITY — A house fire in Suisun City is being investigated as arson.

Investigators are trying to find the person who started a fire at a home on Klamath Drive before crews got to the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

While firefighters battled heavy flames, the fire department says officers had to take someone into custody for interfering with the firefight.

No one was injured.