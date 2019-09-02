Kaiser Workers, Supporters Block Intersection during Labor Day Protest

SACRAMENTO — Dozens of Kaiser Permanente union members staged a protest on Labor Day, blocking a busy downtown intersection.

Workers say the protest was to call out “unfair labor practices” within the medical system.

J street is currently closed due to protests from 3rd to 5th…traffic being rerouted pic.twitter.com/7E31DJa60R — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) September 2, 2019

The march began at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol and ended up at the intersection of 5th and J streets, outside a Kaiser Permanente office.

The intersection was blocked for about an hour, with lanes reopening around 12:30 p.m.

The union’s contract expired about a year ago. Workers say their demands for the new contact include better staffing and higher wages.

Kaiser Permanente issued a statement Monday that read, in part: