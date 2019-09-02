Kaiser Workers, Supporters Block Intersection during Labor Day Protest

SACRAMENTO — Dozens of Kaiser Permanente union members staged a protest on Labor Day, blocking a busy downtown intersection.
Workers say the protest was to call out “unfair labor practices” within the medical system.
The march began at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol and ended up at the intersection of 5th and J streets, outside a Kaiser Permanente office.
The intersection was blocked for about an hour, with lanes reopening around 12:30 p.m.
The union’s contract expired about a year ago. Workers say their demands for the new contact include better staffing and higher wages.
Kaiser Permanente issued a statement Monday that read, in part:
Kaiser Permanente has contracts with 60 unions, and we remain committed to working together for those who rely on us to provide high-quality, affordable health care — and to keep our organization a great place to work. We offer highly competitive salaries and wages while also making health care more accessible and affordable.