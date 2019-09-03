34 Presumed Dead in Boat Fire, Search Suspended; Stockton Nurse, Family Aboard

SANTA BARBARA (AP) — Thirty-four people, including a Stockton nurse and several family members, are presumed dead in the California dive boat fire and the search has been suspended.

Santa Barbara County Bill Brown said Tuesday that the bodies of 20 victims have been recovered and divers have seen between and four and six others in the sunken wreckage, which must be stabilized.

Brown says the recovered remains include 11 females and nine males and DNA will be used to identify them.

Thirty-nine people including six crew members were aboard the vessel Conception when it caught fire early Monday morning while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

The St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton confirmed to FOX40 on Tuesday that one current and two former staff members were aboard the Conception.

We were extremely saddened to learn the tragic news that one of our nurses, Evan Quitasol, was on board the Conception. Two former long-term staff members, Michael Quitasol (Evan’s father) and Fernisa Sison, were also on board. We held a prayer gathering in our Chapel this morning to offer comfort and support to our hospital family. Our hearts go out to all the families and loved ones of those on board the Conception. Out of immense respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any other words to share at this time.

Susan Solano Rosas, Evan Quitasol’s mother, posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that three of her daughters were on the boat.

It is with a broken heart … 3 of our daughters were on this boat. As of now they are still missing. My #1, Evanmichel Solano Quitasol, my #3,NicoleStorm Quitasol and my #4, Angela Rose Quitasol. My girls’ dad Michel Storm Quitasol and step mom were also on the boat. We are getting the latest information from the media. The authorities do not have much to say to us. Thank you to all of you for your support prayers and good wishes.

Five crew members jumped in the ocean and were rescued.