5 Members of Same Family, Including Nurses and Teacher from Stockton, Feared Dead in Dive Boat Tragedy

STOCKTON — Five members of the same family are among the 34 people feared dead after a dive boat caught fire and sank off Santa Cruz Island early Monday.

Dominic Selga says his mother, Fernisa Sison, his step-father Michael Quitasol and three of his four step-sisters — Evan, Nicole and Angela Quitasol — were on board the Conception.

Selga and his sister Nisa Shinagawa say their whole family had become scuba certified, often taking family scuba trips together because their step-dad Mike had always enjoyed the ocean.

“It was always a dream of Michael’s to get back into scuba diving and when him and my mom got together they wanted to start doing more things in their lives for themselves,” Shinagawa said.

They say every year Mike and Fernisa went on the Conception out to the Channel Islands National Park.

“He’s been on that boat multiple times,” Selga said. “We’ve been on that boat.”

Often, their kids would join them.

“Something that would bring our family in a little bit closer being a mixed family. Because they’re adults and I already was an adult when my mom and Mike got together,” Selga said.

For years, Mike and Fernisa worked as nurses at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton.

But recently, the couple had moved on to working for Kaiser hospitals in Stockton, Modesto and Manteca.

Mike’s daughter Evan had followed in their footsteps working at St. Joseph’s.

While Nicole lived in San Diego, her sister Angela returned to Sierra Middle School in Stockton, where she was once a student, teaching science for the past four years according to the district.

“I would never think that that would happen, ever on a boat that was so well known,” Selga said.

Mike is survived by a fourth daughter who lives in San Diego. Fernisa has two young grandkids who Selga says still don’t know.

“They’re five and three (years old) and every day they ask for their grandma,” he said. “And grandpa. And that’s the thing I fear the most, just telling them. I don’t even know what to tell them.”