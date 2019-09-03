Simone is outside with Jennifer Jones of Blades and Brushes Studio getting a look at some secrets celebrity makeup artists swear by.
Celebrity Makeup Artist Essentials
-
Red, White and Blue Makeup Looks for July 4th
-
Rapper A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over Fight in Sweden
-
Hot Summer Makeup Products
-
Greg Vaughn’s 2019 Celebrity Golf Tournament
-
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
-
-
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
-
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
-
South Lake Tahoe Hosts 30th Annual Star-Studded Golf Tournament
-
Carrie Underwood, NFL and NBC Sued Over ‘Sunday Night Football’ Song
-
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
-
-
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
-
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
-
Celebrity News with TMZ Live