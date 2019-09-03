Mae is talking with Valen Keefer, a dual transplant recipient, about her journey and how it led her to the body positive "Anti-Victoria's Secret" DreamWalk Fashion Show.
Double Transplant Recipient to Walk in DreamWalk Fashion Show
-
This 7-Year-Old Was Offered a Trip to Disney World. Instead, He Chose to Meet His Bone Marrow Donor
-
‘He Gave Me My Life Back’: Co-Worker Donates Kidney to Colleague in Need
-
Mother Hears Her Son’s Heart Beat Again for the First Time Since His Death
-
First Baby in U.S. Delivered from Transplanted Uterus of Dead Donor
-
Perfect Match: Father Gives Daughter ‘Gift of Life’ With Kidney Donation
-
-
Victoria’s Secret Hires Its First Openly Transgender Model
-
They Showered in Contact Lenses, Then Lost Vision
-
Nevada Child Dies after Bounce House Blown into Power Lines
-
The US Is Throwing Away at Least 3,500 Donated Kidneys Every Year, Study Finds
-
Patient Dies after Undergoing Fecal Transplant Procedure
-
-
Barbie Gets a David Bowie Makeover, Becomes Ziggy Stardust
-
Towering Broadway Director and Producer Hal Prince Dead at 91
-
A 5-Year-Old Boy With Cancer Dreamed of Being a Soldier, So Dozens of Service Members Came to His Funeral