Double Transplant Recipient to Walk in DreamWalk Fashion Show

Posted 11:51 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, September 3, 2019

Mae is talking with Valen Keefer, a dual transplant recipient, about her journey and how it led her to the body positive "Anti-Victoria's Secret" DreamWalk Fashion Show.

