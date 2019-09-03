× Fire in El Dorado County Prompts Evacuations in Cool

EL DORADO COUNTY — A wildfire burning near the El Dorado County community of Cool prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire reports the Country Fire had burned 60 acres.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation notices went up in these locations:

Cascade Trail between Greenhorn Trail and Sweetwater Trail

Secret Ravine Trail

Stoney Hill Court

Bald Eagle Court

Courageous Lane

Courageous Court

Pilgrim Court

Trillium Lane

An evacuation center was set up at the Cool Community Church on Cave Valley Road.

Highway 193 was closed in the Auburn Lake Trails area because of the fire.

A webcam view of the #CountryFire currently burning in El Dorado County. Per our previous tweet, please follow @ElDoradoSheriff for evacuation updates. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3mpvqPfBQ1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 3, 2019

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story is developing.