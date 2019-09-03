Fire in El Dorado County Prompts Evacuations in Cool
EL DORADO COUNTY — A wildfire burning near the El Dorado County community of Cool prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon.
By Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire reports the Country Fire had burned 60 acres.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation notices went up in these locations:
- Cascade Trail between Greenhorn Trail and Sweetwater Trail
- Secret Ravine Trail
- Stoney Hill Court
- Bald Eagle Court
- Courageous Lane
- Courageous Court
- Pilgrim Court
- Trillium Lane
An evacuation center was set up at the Cool Community Church on Cave Valley Road.
Highway 193 was closed in the Auburn Lake Trails area because of the fire.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
This story is developing.