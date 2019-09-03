Groundbreaking Ceremony for Twin Dragons Baking Co.

Posted 11:53 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, September 3, 2019

Gary is out in Orangevale (6131 Main Ave., Orangevale, CA 95662) getting a look at the Twin Dragons Baking Company as they prepare to break ground in time for a January 2020 opening date.

The Twin Dragons Baking Co. is owned and operated by twins, Ella and Emma -- sisters on a mission to improve children's health through better access to delicious "healthy" food. 

The 5800 square foot facility will feature a large commercial kitchen, in addition to a storefront for walk-in customers. The Twin Dragons Baking Company will focus exclusively on creating delicious low-carb and sugarless baked goods, including a variety of bread, cakes, cookies and much more.

