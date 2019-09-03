Stockton Unified Police Department Investigating Threat Against Franklin High School

STOCKTON — The Stockton Unified Police Department is investigating a threat posted to social media against Franklin High School.

Authorities do not believe the threat has any credibility.

The threat said Franklin High School would have a shooting on Tuesday, September 3.

School administrators were made aware of the post around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The Stockton Unified School District said the following in a statement:

Although this threat has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know it is safe to send your child to school. Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator. At the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for the students and consumes staff resources.

Additional support staff and officers will be on campus today.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.