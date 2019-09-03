Suspect in Woodbridge Fire Station Burglary Arrested in Stockton

STOCKTON — The man suspected of stealing from a Woodbridge fire station was arrested Monday in Stockton.

After midnight last Tuesday, firefighters with the Woodbridge Rural Fire Protection District had just put out a nearby wildland fire. They returned to Station 72 only to find someone had broken in.

The suspect had used a knife, which he later left behind, to slice into a bathroom window screen. Once inside, he stole a firefighter’s keys, wallet and laptop.

Lt. Garrett Morrison told FOX40 his 2000 Ford F-250 had also been stolen. It was later recovered in French Camp but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the interior had been torched.

Based off surveillance video from the fire station, investigators began looking for 22-year-old Luis Avelar.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office says detectives with the Agriculture Gangs Narcotics Enforcement Team tracked down Avelar in Stockton. He was caught near Hammer Lane and Moreland Street after running away.

When he ran from detectives, Avalar left behind Mariah Hernandez Ramirez. The sheriff’s office says before she was caught, Ramirez slashed two tires on a detective’s car and stabbed two windows. She also stole that detective’s San Francisco Giants jersey, which he had lost in the chase, and was wearing it when she was apprehended.

Avelar was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for the burglary and vehicle theft at the fire station, according to the sheriff’s office. He also faces charges on suspicion of resisting arrested and violating a restraining order against Ramirez.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, brandishing a weapon, petty theft and obstructing a peace officer.