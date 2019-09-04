Hole in Capital City Freeway, Highway 99 Junction Prompts Emergency Closures

Posted 4:56 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, September 4, 2019

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol announced several emergency road closures amid Wednesday’s evening commute.

Caltrans says a two and a half foot wide hole along the southbound junction of the Capital City Freeway and Highway 99 was found during a routine road check.

Crews will be doing working in the area until around 9 p.m.

The CHP says the following locations will be closed and tells drivers to expect heavy traffic in those areas:

  • Number four lane of southbound Capital City Freeway at the Highway 50 and Highway 99 interchange
  • P Street on-ramp to southbound Capital City Freeway, along with the number three lane of the freeway
  • Westbound Highway 50 transition road to southbound Highway 99

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.