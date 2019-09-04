Hole in Capital City Freeway, Highway 99 Junction Prompts Emergency Closures

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol announced several emergency road closures amid Wednesday’s evening commute.
Caltrans says a two and a half foot wide hole along the southbound junction of the Capital City Freeway and Highway 99 was found during a routine road check.
Crews will be doing working in the area until around 9 p.m.
The CHP says the following locations will be closed and tells drivers to expect heavy traffic in those areas:
- Number four lane of southbound Capital City Freeway at the Highway 50 and Highway 99 interchange
- P Street on-ramp to southbound Capital City Freeway, along with the number three lane of the freeway
- Westbound Highway 50 transition road to southbound Highway 99
This story is developing.