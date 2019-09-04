Hole in Capital City Freeway, Highway 99 Junction Prompts Emergency Closures

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol announced several emergency road closures amid Wednesday’s evening commute.

Caltrans says a two and a half foot wide hole along the southbound junction of the Capital City Freeway and Highway 99 was found during a routine road check.

Crews will be doing working in the area until around 9 p.m.

Estimated time of repair work could take 2-4 hours / reopening is 9 pm. This evening. pic.twitter.com/CiwcPD8E1N — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 5, 2019

The CHP says the following locations will be closed and tells drivers to expect heavy traffic in those areas:

Number four lane of southbound Capital City Freeway at the Highway 50 and Highway 99 interchange

P Street on-ramp to southbound Capital City Freeway, along with the number three lane of the freeway

Westbound Highway 50 transition road to southbound Highway 99

This story is developing.