Get Outdoors: Family Friendly Locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is hanging out outside with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California getting the details on different family friendly locations in our area to explore.

Effie Yaw Nature Center – Sacramento

The nature center is part of a 100 Acre nature preserve with riparian and oak woodlands, shrub lands, meadows, and aquatic habitats. The exhibit hall allows vistors to explore the natural and cultural history of the Lower American River. On site are nearly 40 non-releasable animals native to the area as well as picnic areas, walking trails, river access and plenty of room to explore.





Yogi Bears Jellystone Park – Lodi

Camping on steriods with fun for the whole family. For accommodations this park has Cabins, RV Sites, Tents Sites, and day camp passes. Activities include a lazy river, water park, mini golf, lazer tag, two pools and a hot tub, gem mining, hay rides, multiple playgrounds, jump pillow, sand volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, scavenger hunts, beach access, dog park, arts and crafts, bumper boats, watersport rentals. So much to do that you may need more than a weekend to get it all done. Good thing it is close by and you can go back again and again.



Petrified Forest – Calistoga

Step back in time over 3 million years and walk among petrified redwood giants. These prehistoric trees were buried by volcanic ash which started the fossilizing process. They sit hard as stone where they were discovered in 1870. The park is home to several trails and offers guided tours daily.



The Great Reno Balloon Race – Reno

September 6-8, 2019 – The worlds largest hot air ballooning event. The event started in 1982 with just 20 balloons and now the Reno skies become a rainbow of over 100 soaring balloons. Get there before dawn to see a lighted spectacular of balloons qualified to fly in the dark. Crafts, souvenirs, food and warm drink await the spectators.

Forestiere Gardens – Fresno

Beneath the surface of this Central Valley farm is a garden like no other. This subterranean complex of patios, grottoes and garden courts all began in the early 1900’s and is over 10 acres. The Forestiere Underground Gardens are designated as a California Registered Historic Landmark.